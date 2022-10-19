Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $983,000 in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 90,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMPS. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 17.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 898,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,585,000 after buying an additional 135,546 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 55.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 52,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CMPS. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $58.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

Shares of CMPS stock opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $49.51. The stock has a market cap of $400.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.39.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

