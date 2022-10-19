Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Terminix Global by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,886,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,739,000 after purchasing an additional 57,718 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Terminix Global by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,178,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,031,000 after purchasing an additional 760,849 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Terminix Global by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,447,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,533 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Terminix Global by 258.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,402,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Terminix Global by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,251,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,741,000 after purchasing an additional 191,820 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Terminix Global Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Terminix Global stock opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 71.45 and a beta of 0.78. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Terminix Global ( NYSE:TMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.36 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 3.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

About Terminix Global

(Get Rating)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.