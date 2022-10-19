Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Archaea Energy alerts:

Archaea Energy Price Performance

NYSE LFG opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. Archaea Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -46.93 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Archaea Energy ( NYSE:LFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.33). Archaea Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $77.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Archaea Energy Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Archaea Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Archaea Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archaea Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archaea Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.