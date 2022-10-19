Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 125,713 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Immersion by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Immersion during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in Immersion by 7.6% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 163,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Immersion by 57.9% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 34,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Immersion during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMMR stock opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40. Immersion Co. has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $175.27 million, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Eric Singer bought 64,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $329,636.05. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 566,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,166.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Immersion news, insider William C. Martin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $57,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 604,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,376.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Singer purchased 64,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $329,636.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 566,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,166.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 160,501 shares of company stock worth $857,916. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Immersion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

