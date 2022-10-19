Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 11,461 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOMD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.67. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.73 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

