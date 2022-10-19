Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,574 Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE CW opened at $160.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $123.84 and a 52 week high of $162.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.49.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $609.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.66%.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.