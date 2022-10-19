Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 98,900 CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 98,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 365,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 192,120 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 458,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 36,193 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Price Performance

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.75. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $12.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at CommScope

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 105.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 559,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,432.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 5,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 559,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,629,432.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 554,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,583.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 63,076 shares of company stock valued at $645,321 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on COMM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CommScope from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CommScope in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Further Reading

