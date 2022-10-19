Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 41,307 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 19.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 10,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $83,379.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,476.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 10,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $83,379.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,476.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,675.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 48,331 shares of company stock worth $374,142 over the last three months. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 2.66. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $524.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.02 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OII shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

