Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 307.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 643.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth $35,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter worth $46,000. 63.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Airlines Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on UAL. Argus downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut United Airlines to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.03.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.24.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

