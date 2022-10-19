Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 6.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,339 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at about $383,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 326.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,066 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 375,241 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 263.9% during the first quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 297,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 215,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 463.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,466 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $27.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80.

Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $616.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

