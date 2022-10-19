Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,096 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,881 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $398,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $419,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 92.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.4 %

EME opened at $127.98 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.64 and a 1-year high of $135.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.89 and a 200-day moving average of $111.54.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.59%. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.30%.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $900,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,927 shares in the company, valued at $34,102,471.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.75.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

