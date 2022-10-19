Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,479 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWS. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of News by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,743,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 392,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 151,079 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 323,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 108,861 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of News by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,413,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,825,000 after purchasing an additional 92,979 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of News by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,698,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,773,000 after purchasing an additional 67,899 shares during the period. 11.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of News from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. News Co. has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. News had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

