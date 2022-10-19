Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,846 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,066 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 207.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 1,403.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 66.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the airline’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $22.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

