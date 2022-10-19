Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 19,943 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 169,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,943 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

ESRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 135.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $11.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.00%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

