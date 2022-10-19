Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,025,270 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025,270 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 23,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 79,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 384,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,137,000 after buying an additional 19,314 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 34,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average is $42.02. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.