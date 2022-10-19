Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,058 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at about $9,741,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,412,000 after acquiring an additional 156,449 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 405.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 85,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,483,000 after acquiring an additional 85,404 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,148,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,487,000 after acquiring an additional 72,367 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CHCT opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.38 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.21 million, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.442 dividend. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 208.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHCT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Colliers Securities reduced their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

