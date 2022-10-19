Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,659 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter worth $37,000. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOD shares. TheStreet cut Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

GOOD stock opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1,639.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $36.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.35 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15,015.02%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

