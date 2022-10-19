Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 350 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 10,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EWY opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.12. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $82.45.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

