Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,761 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 20.3% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 2.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CIO stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.89. The company has a market cap of $414.48 million, a PE ratio of 0.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.53.

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 7.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on City Office REIT from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on City Office REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

City Office REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.