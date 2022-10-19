Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,178 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,178 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in First American Financial by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,589,000 after buying an additional 32,225 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $601,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $1,617,000. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in First American Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 78,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in First American Financial by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FAF opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.42. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.34 and a one year high of $81.54.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Further Reading

