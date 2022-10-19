Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,757 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,757 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Westpark Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 155.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.10.

Insider Activity at XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics Trading Down 2.4 %

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $279,216,969.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at $71,759,674.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:XPO opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.98.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.