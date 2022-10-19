Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 7,128 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,128 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

ILPT opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $12.11. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $333.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -3.81%.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

