Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $1.08 Million Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,829,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,268,000 after acquiring an additional 117,813 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 67,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,892,000 after purchasing an additional 68,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $116,475.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,180.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $116,475.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,180.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $245,207.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,649.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $118.95 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.56 and a 52-week high of $124.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.91. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLH has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.14.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.