Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $606,000 Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at about $511,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 17.7% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 5.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth about $367,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EBS. Cowen lowered their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $974.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $52.76.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

