Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $607,000 Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 26.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 249,263 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after acquiring an additional 51,464 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Sarissa Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter worth $256,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 9.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at $46,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flagstar Bancorp Price Performance

FBC opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.47. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.17 and a 12-month high of $56.77.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.73 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 22.58%. Research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flagstar Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FBC. B. Riley dropped their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Further Reading

