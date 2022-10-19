Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 104,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 120.8% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 30,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 16,736 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 169.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,839,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 22.1% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LICY stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 17.25 and a quick ratio of 17.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.93. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $987.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 1,097.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LICY. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

