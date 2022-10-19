Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 129,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vuzix by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vuzix in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Vuzix in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vuzix in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vuzix in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VUZI opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $327.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.22. Vuzix Co. has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68.

Vuzix ( NASDAQ:VUZI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 384.05% and a negative return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vuzix Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

