Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 129,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vuzix by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vuzix in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Vuzix in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vuzix in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vuzix in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.20% of the company’s stock.
Vuzix Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ VUZI opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $327.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.22. Vuzix Co. has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68.
Vuzix Company Profile
Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vuzix (VUZI)
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.