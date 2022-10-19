Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 233,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,448,000 after acquiring an additional 41,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $163.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.60.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

NYSE AMG opened at $119.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.12 and a one year high of $191.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.07.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $604.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.99 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 22.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

