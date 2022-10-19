Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 192,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,456 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 350.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVC stock opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -1.79%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Service Properties Trust from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

