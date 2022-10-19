Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $147.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Sunnova Energy International’s quarterly revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sunnova Energy International to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

In related news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $433,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $4,506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 155,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,446. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 9.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter.

NOVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

