Sustainable Development Acquisition I (NASDAQ:SDAC) Trading Up 0.1%

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 7,721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 78,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sustainable Development Acquisition I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $98,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 39.4% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 33,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Company Profile

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bakersfield, California.

