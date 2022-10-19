Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,993 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in Switch by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Switch in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Switch by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Switch by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch Stock Performance

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.16.

Switch Announces Dividend

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Switch had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 58.11%. The business had revenue of $168.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.04 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,964,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,758,596.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Switch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.