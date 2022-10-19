Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 85,085 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 286.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 931 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TNDM opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.27). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $200.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

TNDM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.23.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

