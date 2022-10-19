Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,722 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 10,513 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,625 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 637,635 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $23,688,000 after acquiring an additional 304,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 321,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Trading Down 0.3 %

Tapestry stock opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $47.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.90.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 37.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $73,804.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,797.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,110 shares of company stock worth $1,677,854 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen increased their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tapestry to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

