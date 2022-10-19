Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Insider Mark Crawford Purchases 40 Shares

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) insider Mark Crawford acquired 40 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.53) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($181.25).

Mark Crawford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, Mark Crawford purchased 33 shares of Team17 Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 451 ($5.45) per share, for a total transaction of £148.83 ($179.83).

Team17 Group Stock Down 2.5 %

TM17 stock opened at GBX 358 ($4.33) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Team17 Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 350 ($4.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 820 ($9.91). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 395.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 419.50. The firm has a market cap of £521.22 million and a PE ratio of 2,237.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Team17 Group

TM17 has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.85) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 804.50 ($9.72).

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

