Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Insider Mark Crawford Purchases 40 Shares

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) insider Mark Crawford acquired 40 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.53) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($181.25).
Mark Crawford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 11th, Mark Crawford purchased 33 shares of Team17 Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 451 ($5.45) per share, for a total transaction of £148.83 ($179.83).
Team17 Group Stock Down 2.5 %
TM17 stock opened at GBX 358 ($4.33) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Team17 Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 350 ($4.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 820 ($9.91). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 395.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 419.50. The firm has a market cap of £521.22 million and a PE ratio of 2,237.50.
About Team17 Group
Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.
