TechnipFMC (FTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect TechnipFMC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Trading Up 0.4 %

FTI opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.71. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TechnipFMC declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 126.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,665,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,136 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 144.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,406,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 382.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,248,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,988 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 178.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,441,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 37.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,018,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,831 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.