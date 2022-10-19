Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,553 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.3% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $275.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.68.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $238.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $255.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.59. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.13 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

