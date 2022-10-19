The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Holdings Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:HSY opened at $227.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $172.72 and a 1-year high of $234.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.26.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total transaction of $3,193,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,978,769.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total value of $3,193,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,978,769.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,096 shares of company stock valued at $44,078,011. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.94.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

