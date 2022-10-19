The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SMG opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.28. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $180.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 36.80%. The company’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently -54.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SMG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.43.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

