tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Stock Price Down 3.4%

tinyBuild, Inc. (LON:TBLD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 112.50 ($1.36). 1,317,879 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 458% from the average session volume of 236,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.50 ($1.41).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TBLD. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.02) price objective on shares of tinyBuild in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Get tinyBuild alerts:

tinyBuild Stock Down 3.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 114.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £229.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,875.00.

About tinyBuild

tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers games for PC, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PlayStation, 3DS, VR, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, Switch, and Linux. The company also organizes gaming events. tinyBuild, Inc was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for tinyBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for tinyBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.