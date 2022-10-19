Traders Buy High Volume of iShares MSCI Germany ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:EWG)

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 39,537 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 88% compared to the typical volume of 20,997 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 59.3% during the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 40,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 45,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period.

Shares of EWG opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.81. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $34.69.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

