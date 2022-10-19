Traders Purchase High Volume of Hasbro Put Options (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 31,202 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 989% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,864 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,186,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,374,000 after acquiring an additional 75,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAS. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hasbro to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.18.

Hasbro Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of HAS opened at $65.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hasbro has a one year low of $65.44 and a one year high of $105.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.47.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.12). Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.16%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

