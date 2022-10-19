Traders Purchase High Volume of Vroom Put Options (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 50,346 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 228% compared to the average daily volume of 15,372 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vroom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Vroom from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.56.

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. Vroom has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $147.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.63.

Vroom ( NASDAQ:VRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 55.16%. The company had revenue of $475.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Vroom in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,157,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vroom by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,848,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after buying an additional 71,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vroom by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,314,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after buying an additional 1,183,123 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vroom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,776,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

