Tremor International (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Shares Up 16.9%

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Rating) shares shot up 16.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.91 and last traded at $3.91. 1,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 2,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Tremor International Stock Up 16.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92.

Tremor International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.