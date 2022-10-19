Triple Flag Precious Metals (OTC:TRFPF) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (OTC:TRFPF – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.98 and last traded at $11.58. Approximately 15,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 7,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRFPF shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

