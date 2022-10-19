Tronox (TROX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Tronox to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Tronox has set its FY22 guidance at $3.15-$3.59 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Tronox had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tronox to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tronox Price Performance

Shares of TROX stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average is $16.11. Tronox has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Tronox’s payout ratio is 13.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Tronox by 72.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 114,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tronox by 12.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 249,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 28,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tronox by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,468,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,472,000 after acquiring an additional 46,405 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Tronox by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tronox by 3.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,101,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after acquiring an additional 37,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Tronox from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Stories

