Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,473 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 374.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 30,216 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $347,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at $701,000.

Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSTP opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53. Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $27.59.

