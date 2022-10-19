Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,662 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,543,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,759,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237,557 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,893,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,380,000 after acquiring an additional 37,979 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,190,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,849,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,381,000 after acquiring an additional 704,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.65.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

