Truist Financial Corp Purchases 14,301 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,301 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Sabre by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sabre by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Sabre by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 82,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Sabre by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 84,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sabre by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,682.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SABR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $657.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

