Truist Financial Corp Purchases 6,983 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 40.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 21.7% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $149,000.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -386.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $33.51.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $729.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,466.67%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.